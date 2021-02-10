Gerard Brandon Sells 50,000 Shares of DeepVerge plc (DVRG.L) (LON:DVRG) Stock

DeepVerge plc (DVRG.L) (LON:DVRG) insider Gerard Brandon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42), for a total value of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

Gerard Brandon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Gerard Brandon acquired 90,000 shares of DeepVerge plc (DVRG.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £20,700 ($27,044.68).

LON:DVRG opened at GBX 30.75 ($0.40) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 32.03. The firm has a market cap of £52.30 million and a PE ratio of -13.98. DeepVerge plc has a 1 year low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 37.50 ($0.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99.

DeepVerge plc, a vertically integrated physical and cloud-based company, focused on commercializing AI test services for good and bad bacteria in skincare, healthcare, and water. It offers Labskin, a commercially available lab-grown, full thickness human skin to support product research and development activities in the cosmetic, personal care, medical device, and pharmaceutical sectors; Algzym, an enzyme-based technology that bursts algal cell walls and releases omega 3 oils in a solvent-free process; and Rinodrive, a data infrastructure as a service that delivers secure intelligent store, share and search, encryption, and infrastructure technologies.

