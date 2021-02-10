Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Position Reduced by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,734 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Gentex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Gentex by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Gentex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Gentex by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank grew its position in Gentex by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 18,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,638.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNTX stock opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

