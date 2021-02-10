Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $288.86 Million

Analysts expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to post $288.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $284.32 million to $295.65 million. Genmab A/S reported sales of $438.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GMAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 22.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $40.98. 438,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,048. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.93. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

