Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $288.86 Million

Analysts expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to post $288.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $284.32 million to $295.65 million. Genmab A/S reported sales of $438.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GMAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.
Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $40.98. 438,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,048. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.93. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
