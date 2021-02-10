General Motors (NYSE:GM) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.04

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.04 and last traded at $56.98, with a volume of 1336180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.41.

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.37.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average is $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $1,342,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,335.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 52,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,364,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,446,153 shares of company stock worth $64,000,996 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

