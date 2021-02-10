General Motors (NYSE:GM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-5.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.04. General Motors also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.50-5.25 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GM. Nomura upgraded General Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised General Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.37.

GM stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,140,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,382,305. The firm has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.64. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,335.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 22,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $965,702.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,847.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,446,153 shares of company stock worth $64,000,996 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

