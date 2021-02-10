General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Barclays

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nomura raised shares of General Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.37.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $56.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 22,776 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $965,702.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,847.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $1,342,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,335.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,446,153 shares of company stock valued at $64,000,996. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.