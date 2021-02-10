General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. 140166 raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

General Dynamics stock opened at $162.14 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $190.08. The company has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.09.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

