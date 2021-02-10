Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s current price.

GNSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Genasys in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Genasys alerts:

Shares of GNSS traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 233,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,789. Genasys has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $13.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 million. Genasys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 27.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genasys will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genasys news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 12,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $84,417.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,616 shares of company stock worth $1,447,622 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after acquiring an additional 53,237 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genasys by 476.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 689,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 569,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Genasys by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 49,315 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Genasys by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 288,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 79,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Genasys by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.