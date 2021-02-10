Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s current price.
GNSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Genasys in a report on Thursday, December 10th.
Shares of GNSS traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 233,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,789. Genasys has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06.
In other Genasys news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 12,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $84,417.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,616 shares of company stock worth $1,447,622 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after acquiring an additional 53,237 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genasys by 476.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 689,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 569,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Genasys by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 49,315 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Genasys by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 288,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 79,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Genasys by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.
About Genasys
Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.
Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.