Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genasys had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

Shares of GNSS stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.67. 3,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,789. The stock has a market cap of $257.99 million, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. Genasys has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $8.32.

Get Genasys alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genasys in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Genasys in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 101,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $714,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,622. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.