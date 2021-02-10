Gartner (NYSE:IT) Announces Earnings Results

Gartner (NYSE:IT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE IT traded down $3.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.64. The company had a trading volume of 530,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,609. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Gartner has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $191.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 77.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Gartner alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.14.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.