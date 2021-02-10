GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.61

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.61 and last traded at $29.61, with a volume of 87 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $28.50) on shares of GAN in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GAN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.10.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). GAN had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that GAN Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $7,681.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GAN by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,156,000 after purchasing an additional 772,503 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in GAN by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 921,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,678,000 after acquiring an additional 393,300 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GAN in the third quarter valued at about $6,511,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in GAN in the third quarter valued at about $5,388,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in GAN by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 295,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 178,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

About GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

