Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Takes Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in AutoZone by 847.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,836,000 after buying an additional 73,553 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in AutoZone by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 91,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,912,000 after buying an additional 53,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AutoZone by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,715,000 after buying an additional 42,348 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in AutoZone by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 109,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,746,000 after buying an additional 39,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,629,000 after buying an additional 36,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total value of $842,756.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total value of $877,551.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,208,558 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AZO stock traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $1,223.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,438. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,209.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,182.15. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.91 and a twelve month high of $1,297.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.72 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

