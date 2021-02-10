Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Takes $15.45 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 168,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,452,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Financialcorp IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,744,152. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $107.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.33.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

