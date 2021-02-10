Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Takes $10.33 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 215,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,328,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,574,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,190,702,000 after purchasing an additional 381,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 37.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312,350 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,986 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,314,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,418,000 after purchasing an additional 110,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,751,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,836,000 after purchasing an additional 336,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $53.98. The company had a trading volume of 165,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,805,995. The firm has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,531 shares of company stock valued at $11,555,029. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

