Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 253,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,000,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.2% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,043,000 after purchasing an additional 280,811 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 267,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,169,000 after buying an additional 57,769 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 41,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.76. 5,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,550. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

