Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 57,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned 0.11% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,568,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,072,000. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 709,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,196,000 after purchasing an additional 193,230 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 325.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 220,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 169,002 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 500.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 140,042 shares during the period.

Shares of JMST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.07. 21,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,376. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $52.16.

