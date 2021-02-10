Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) PT Raised to $77.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS GXYEF opened at $8.86 on Monday. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile
See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.