Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) PT Raised to $77.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS GXYEF opened at $8.86 on Monday. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services. It owns and operates Galaxy Macau, an integrated resort; Broadway Macau, a landmark entertainment and food street destination; and StarWorld Macau, a 5-star hotel located in the Macau Peninsula, as well as City Club casinos.

