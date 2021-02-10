Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.46

Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.46 and traded as high as $10.76. Gaia shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 65,621 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Gaia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Get Gaia alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.38. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 million.

In other Gaia news, CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $30,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,073.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Gaia by 522.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gaia by 92.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gaia during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gaia during the third quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.