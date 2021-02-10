Gabalex Capital Management LLC Sells 129,459 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Gabalex Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 64.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 129,459 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 2.4% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 513,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,943,000 after buying an additional 25,582 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 45,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 69,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $59.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -543.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $67.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,135.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

