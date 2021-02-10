G.Research Comments on Kirby Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) – Stock analysts at G.Research dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kirby in a research report issued on Monday, February 8th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.70. G.Research also issued estimates for Kirby’s FY2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $58.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average is $46.43. Kirby has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $76.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.54 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Kirby news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 4,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $183,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,539 shares in the company, valued at $834,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,443,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,111.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,799 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

