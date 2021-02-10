FY2025 EPS Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amazon.com in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $155.08 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $172.25. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,903.00 target price on the stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,895.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,305.00 on Monday. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,226.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3,194.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,684 shares of company stock worth $24,091,267. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.