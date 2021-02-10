FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:MWK)

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Mohawk Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the company will earn $2.40 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.27. Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. The company had revenue of $58.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.96 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Mohawk Group in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.36.

Mohawk Group stock opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Mohawk Group has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $43.27. The company has a market cap of $935.84 million, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 4.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Group by 677.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.