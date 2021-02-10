FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Warner Music Group Corp. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Warner Music Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WMG. Truist increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $38.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion.

In other news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $17,289,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 167.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,212,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,339,000 after buying an additional 2,012,940 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth about $1,653,000. Sloane Robinson LLP grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 30.5% during the third quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth about $5,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

