FY2021 EPS Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $7.81 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s FY2022 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share.

ZBH has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.26.

NYSE ZBH opened at $159.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 994.75, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.89 and a 200-day moving average of $145.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $170.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $35,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

