FY2021 EPS Estimates for ObsEva SA Lowered by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for ObsEva in a report released on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.43) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.15). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ObsEva’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.43) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OBSV. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ObsEva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

Shares of OBSV opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 1,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 434,953 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of ObsEva by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 356,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 100,220 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ObsEva by 32.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 255,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 62,192 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of ObsEva by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 179,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 29,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

