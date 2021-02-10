FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Cut by B. Riley

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report issued on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.36. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CHMI. Piper Sandler downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Shares of CHMI opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.14. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $16.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 78.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,858 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 339,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 181,349 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 263,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 163,700 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment news, Director Regina Lowrie sold 11,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $99,779.12. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.73%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

