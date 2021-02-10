FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Eaton in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.20. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eaton’s FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Eaton’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

ETN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of ETN opened at $119.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.49.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in Eaton by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

