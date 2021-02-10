FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Issued By Zacks Investment Research

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bioasis Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01).

BIOAF stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Bioasis Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 million, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 0.54.

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

