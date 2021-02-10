FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Apollo Global Management, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Apollo Global Management in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.42. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

Shares of APO opened at $50.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.15. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 22,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 486,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,753,000 after buying an additional 12,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 26,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $1,348,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,365 shares of company stock worth $21,570,737 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.28%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

