FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Issued By Truist Securiti

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Triumph Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.43). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Triumph Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TGI. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE TGI opened at $14.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $24.92.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.97 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 67.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the third quarter worth $213,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 28,385 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the third quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 65.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 435,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 172,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

