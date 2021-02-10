FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Topcon Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Topcon in a research note issued on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Topcon’s FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Topcon stock opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Topcon has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GIS, GPS plus reference station systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

