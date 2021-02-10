FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ladder Capital Corp Reduced by B. Riley (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) – B. Riley cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Ladder Capital in a research report issued on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LADR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,910.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 74.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Ladder Capital news, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 5,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Perelman sold 20,531 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $215,575.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,889.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,629 shares of company stock worth $3,671,290 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.