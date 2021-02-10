FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Athene Holding Ltd. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Athene in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $5.74 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.44. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

ATH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI cut Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Athene stock opened at $44.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.94. Athene has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $50.43.

In other Athene news, CEO James Richard Belardi purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athene by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,551 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Athene by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,029,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,641,000 after buying an additional 1,790,344 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Athene by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,213,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,452,000 after buying an additional 959,023 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Athene by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,972,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,238,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Athene by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,348,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,948,000 after buying an additional 596,736 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

