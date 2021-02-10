FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.40

Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $15.31, with a volume of 7575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

The company has a market cap of $720.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.14 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 64.90%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in FutureFuel in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in FutureFuel by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FutureFuel in the third quarter worth $97,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in FutureFuel in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FutureFuel (NYSE:FF)

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

