Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BST. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the third quarter valued at about $220,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,233. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.81. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $59.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

