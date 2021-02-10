Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Takes $555,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 72,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $2,242,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.21. 148,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,339,430. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.65. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.