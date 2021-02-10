Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Invests $689,000 in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 148,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC owned about 0.14% of Putnam Premier Income Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PPT remained flat at $$4.75 during trading on Wednesday. 615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,159. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $5.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

