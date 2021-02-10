Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Invests $347,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,687,656. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $193.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

