Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Invests $347,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.
Pfizer stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,687,656. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $193.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.
Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.
Pfizer Profile
Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.
