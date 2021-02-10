Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 781 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. Alphabet makes up 1.6% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,846,000 after acquiring an additional 63,728 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,062,293,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,713,000 after buying an additional 49,128 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 676,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $994,206,000 after buying an additional 37,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,080.97. The company had a trading volume of 36,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,091. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $2,123.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,829.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,667.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

