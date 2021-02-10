Funding Circle (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Stock Price Up 3%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF)’s share price was up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 97,404 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 261% from the average daily volume of 26,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13.

About Funding Circle (OTCMKTS:FDCHF)

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

