fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barrington Research began coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on fuboTV from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $26,787,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $11,921,000. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $7,303,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $5,726,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $5,129,000.

fuboTV stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.75. 267,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,947,621. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.64.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

