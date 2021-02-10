FSD Pharma Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HUGE)

FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 15,105 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,291% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,086 call options.

NYSE HUGE opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. FSD Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96.

Get FSD Pharma alerts:

FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.16).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FSD Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of FSD Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for FSD Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSD Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.