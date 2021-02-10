FSD Pharma Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HUGE)

FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 15,105 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,291% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,086 call options.
NYSE HUGE opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. FSD Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96.
FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.16).
About FSD Pharma
FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.
Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Receive News & Ratings for FSD Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSD Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.