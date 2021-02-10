Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Cut to $230.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from $251.50 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 86.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

NYSE FNV opened at $123.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 88.92, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 104,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after buying an additional 13,951 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 35.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 83.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 38.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,608,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,562,000 after purchasing an additional 449,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

