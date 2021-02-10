Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Cut to $189.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $193.00 to $189.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 52.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FNV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

FNV opened at $123.60 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $77.18 and a 12-month high of $166.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 88.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

