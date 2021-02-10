FOX Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 31,318 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,593% compared to the typical volume of 1,163 call options.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on FOX in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.55.

Shares of FOXA opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.12. FOX has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FOX will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in FOX by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in FOX by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in FOX by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

