FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

FOXA traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,583,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,154,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. FOX has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $40.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.12.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

