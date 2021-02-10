FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,827,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. FOX has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $37.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Get FOX alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.