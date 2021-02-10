Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Stock Price Up 15.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)’s stock price rose 15.6% during trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $26.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors traded as high as $28.22 and last traded at $27.97. Approximately 2,195,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 401% from the average daily volume of 438,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

FTAI has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,400,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,322 shares during the period. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $18,797,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $5,917,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,301,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 2.02.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.