Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) had its price target increased by analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Compass Point started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

NYSE FTAI opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.03. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $24.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,400,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,512,000 after buying an additional 2,167,322 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,557,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,412,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,797,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 450,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after buying an additional 44,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,917,000. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

