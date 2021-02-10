Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Biotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Fortress Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FBIO. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.04.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $370.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. The company had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 584.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the period. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

